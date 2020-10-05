LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Investigators have identified the 33-year-old suspect who was shot and killed by an officer in Longview.
The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office reported Monday that Justin Lee Tofte, 33, of Longview, died from a gunshot wound to the right axilla.
The manner of death was ruled a homicide, with the coroner stating, “The manner of death listed as homicide is a medical finding and does not in any way establish criminal intent.”
Deputies said Longview Street Crimes detectives attempted to arrest Tofte at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Tofte had a warrant for his arrest, according to investigators.
Tofte ran away from officers, who used less-lethal means in an attempt to capture him, according to police.
Officers said those measures were not successful, and the suspect continued running away.
Investigators said at some point during the foot pursuit, “at least one officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect.” The shooting scene was in the area of 14th Avenue and Cypress Street.
Tofte was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Investigators said Tofte was armed with a firearm that was recovered at the scene.
Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and the Kelso Police Department are assigned to this ongoing investigation. No further details were released.
Axilla - had to google that one! Basically it means the armpit.
