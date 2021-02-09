HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) - Investigators have identified three Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in a shooting in Hazel Dell last week.
The shooting occurred Feb. 4 during a traffic stop near Northeast 68th Avenue and 2nd Avenue.
Investigators said during the traffic stop, one of the deputies fired a gun and hit the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Jenoah D. Donald.
Donald was hospitalized, and a condition update has not been provided by the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, led by the Vancouver Police Department, which is conducting the investigation.
However, a release by the NAACP last week stated Donald was on life support.
The deputies involved in the shooting were identified Tuesday as:
- Sean Boyle, a 21-year deputy with CCSO currently assigned as a K-9 handler in Central Precinct.
- Greg Agar, a 6-year deputy with CCSO currently assigned to West Precinct.
- Holly Troupe, a 1-year deputy with CCSO currently assigned to West Precinct.
Investigators initially said four deputies were involved in this case, but further investigation showed that three deputies were involved, according to police.
No further information was released about the ongoing investigation.
The family requested no demonstrations take place in response to this officer-involved shooting, and instead people were asked to submit comments demanding transparency from the involved law enforcement agencies, and also support a GoFundMe page for the family, according to the NCAAP Vancouver Branch 1139.
