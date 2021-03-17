MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Officers are asking for the public’s help identifying who is responsible for a string of food cart burglaries in northern Marion County.
The investigation began on Sunday, February 21, when officers from the Hubbard Police Department reported a burglary at the Little Axaca food cart. The owner told officers at about 7:30 a.m. they arrived at the food cart, only to find a suspect inside of the business. Police say the suspect then ran to a nearby vehicle where a driver was waiting.
The suspect that ran from the business is described as a white male adult with blonde or light brown hair. He is estimated to be in his 20’s, between 5’7” and 6’0” tall with a medium build.
The vehicle is believed to be a newer dark blue Kia Sorento or similar vehicle. The driver is described as a white male adult with brown or black hair, possibly in their 20’s.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the burglaries to contact Officer Glen Bentley of the Hubbard Police Department at gbentley@cityofhubbard.org and 503-981-8739 ext. 266. People can also contact Deputy Corey Larned of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at clarned@co.marion.or.us and 503-983-3080.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.
