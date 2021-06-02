Investigators looking into six north Portland fires they believe were set deliberately

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Fire officials are investigating a series of fires they believe were deliberately set in north Portland Wednesday morning. According to a Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson, no one was hurt.
Six fires in total erupted in a half hour period along a stretch of North Interstate Avenue, mainly in the Humboldt neighborhood. Some were only a couple blocks away from each other.
In the Boise neighborhood, investigators believe the first fire was set to a van just before 5 a.m. The woman who lives at the house where the van is parked told FOX 12 when she woke up and looked outside, she saw her fence and car were both on fire. She didn’t want to show her face on camera or be identified because she feels her family was targeted.
“It’s just traumatizing. I mean, to be screaming, ‘Call 911!’ and screaming to get my daughter out of bed and, you know, the pets out of the house, it’s just terrifying. It’s just so unexpected, and it’s just so traumatizing,” she said.
The woman saw the flames were feet away from her daughter’s room. Everyone’s safe, but she said her Eurovan, her only car, is ruined. She said she has no insurance to cover the $25,000 it's worth.
She also said nothing really ever happens in her neighborhood, until about a month ago when she said two Teslas appeared to be set on fire.
“I don’t know what the message is. I can’t figure it out. That’s what I’ve been saying all day: What is the message?…Did they not like the stickers on my car?…I just don’t know what it was and why we were targeted.”
Meanwhile, firefighters said the five other fires also involved more cars and some detached garages. One structure was storage for nearby bar George's Corner Tavern. Firefighters said one duplex was evacuated, but crews were able to keep the flames from spreading.
Portland Fire & Rescue officials are asking for anyone with video of what happened, or potential suspects, to give them a call.
