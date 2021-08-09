Investigators make arrest in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police announced on Monday that an arrest has been made in a shooting investigation from July 4.
At about 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a car crash and shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood in the 2900 block of Southeast 118th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a crime scene and determined that a suspect fired multiple rounds at another person. No one was hurt, but the suspect left the scene before police could get there.
Evidence helped investigators to identify the suspect, a 15-year-old male, and obtain an arrest warrant for second-degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. On August 5, the suspect was safely taken into custody and transported to the Donald E. Long Home.
If anyone has information about this shooting case, e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers that offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
There have been approximately 732 shooting incidents in Portland in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.