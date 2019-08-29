PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man intentionally set a homeless person’s tent on fire in southeast Portland, according to investigators.
Firefighters responded to a fire in a lot near Southeast 136th and Powell Boulevard on Aug. 15.
The fire destroyed a tent and the items inside. Portland Fire & Rescue investigators received a report that a man living nearby had threatened a group of homeless people in the lot earlier in the day, saying if they didn’t move, he would set their things on fire.
Roy A. Elworthy, 44, was arrested Monday on the charge of reckless burning, which is a class-A misdemeanor that carries a potential sentence, if convicted, of 364 days in jail.
“Portland Fire & Rescue and the Portland Police Bureau would like to remind the public that setting fire to another person's property is a crime that will be prosecuted. This is a very dangerous type of fire that can get out of control very quickly, endangering the lives of everyone in the area,” according to a PF&R statement.
Firefighters also reminded people that a burn ban was issued throughout Multnomah County this week.
The City of Portland has a "One Point of Contact" system where people can report issues with campsites. Reports can be filed at www.portlandoregon.gov/campsites or call 503-823-4000
