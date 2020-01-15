LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – One person was hospitalized after investigators say a duplex under construction in Lebanon was intentionally set on fire early Wednesday morning.
Crews rushed to the 1300 block of South 2nd Street just after 6 a.m., according to the Lebanon Fire District, and reported smoke coming from two garage bay doors.
Crews found a neighbor near the back of the home who was hurt. The man suffered smoke inhalation and blunt force trauma when he fell into an open crawl space access hole while attempting to extinguish the fire, according to investigators. The man was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Damage was limited to the duplex, which was under construction, according to fire officials.
Investigators after extinguishing the blaze found evidence that a fire was built within the unfinished structure and spread to the nearby structural lumber and shower insert. Damage was limited to the shower insert, some wiring, and some wall studs and sub-flooring material, according to fire officials. There was no electricity to the structure at the time of the fire.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lebanon Fire District at 541-451-1901.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
