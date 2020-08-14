PORTLAND, OR – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the International Association of Arson Investigators are offering up to $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for throwing a “Molotov cocktail type device" at the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse on July 27.
The person is described as having short brown and grey hair, slender build with a tattoo on his right arm that appears to be faded, according to authorities. He had a “distinctive black belt with silver or gold colored buckle and pointed belt tip, black pants and black or pointed dress shoes.”
Anyone with information about the person is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/atftips.
