EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – The Lane County District Attorney's Office says two officers were justified in the deadly shooting at a Eugene middle school earlier this month.
Investigators on Thursday also released new body cam video from that day.
Investigators say two weeks ago, Eugene police officers Aaron Johns and Steve Timm were trying to arrest Charles Landeros after a custody argument at Cascade Middle School.
That's when the district attorney says Landeros pulled out a gun and pointed it at Officer Timm and as Officer Johns tried to get the gun away, Landeros pointed the gun at Officer Timm again and fired two shots.
Investigators say Timm fired twice, with one shot hitting and killing Landeros.
The district attorney has ruled the officers were justified in their deadly use of force against Landeros.
