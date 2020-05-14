Investigators release photo of weapons used by man killed in Vancouver officer-involved shooting

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Investigators released a photo of the weapons used by a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Vancouver.
William E. Abbe, 50, of Vancouver, was shot and killed by officers at Northeast Stapleton Road and East Fourth Plain Boulevard on April 28.
Police were called out to the scene due to a fight between two men. One man was found unconscious on the ground when they arrived.
Officers said Abbe was carrying “sharpened objects," but no further clarification on the weapons was provided until Thursday.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the weapons Thursday and said they were in Abbe’s possession at the time of the confrontation with police, and they were used to assault the initial victim. That man was taken to the hospital and later released.
The medical examiner’s office reported that Abbe’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and he had been shot by law enforcement.
FOX 12 viewers sent in video of the confrontation involving police and Abbe that led to the deadly shooting.
The investigation is continuing and the results will be presented to the Clark County prosecutor when complete.
