PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in connection with a four-alarm fire that was intentionally set in northeast Portland.
Portland Fire & Rescue released surveillance video of the person they are looking for Thursday.
The surveillance shows the person walking near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Siskiyou Street just minutes before the fire started.
The fire burned a field, buildings and dozens of vehicles in a car lot in the area of Northeast 85th Avenue and Siskiyou Street on Aug. 26.
The Lumberyard indoor bicycle park was damaged, as well as a boxing gym and another unoccupied gym. At least one townhome was severely damaged.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the person in the surveillance video, or anyone with additional information about this case, to call the tip line at 503-823-4636 or contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved crime, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
