Investigators release video of suspect accused of causing 3-alarm fire at Portland Garment Factory

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are looking for FOX 12's Most Wanted after a fire was set at a longtime business in Portland's Montavilla neighborhood early Monday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a three-alarm fire at the Portland Garment Factory, located 408 Southeast 79th Avenue, at about 3:30 a.m.
The fire had spread from a dumpster to the building. A large section of the roof collapsed.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Investigators released video Monday evening showing a person light a fire in the dumpster next to the building, then walk away.
The Portland Garment Factory has been located in the building for more than 10 years. It's a "zero waste" creative design and fabrication studio.
In an Instagram post the company wrote: "We are heartbroken to report that PGF's home for the last decade+, our beloved factory and hub of creativity, was completely destroyed in an arson fire set outside the building early this morning."
The post went on to say: "We are completely devastated. So many memories were made at this magic space. But if you know PGF, you know we don't give up easily!"
The neighborhood showed up in a big way to help the local business by starting a GoFundMe page and raising thousands of dollars.
Anyone who would like to donate can click here.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has any information about the arson, please call investigators at 503-823-INFO (4636).
