Investigators say arsonist set fire to north Portland home

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Investigators say an arsonist set fire to a home in north Portland last week.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews rushed to the 4100 block of North Foss Court just before 3 p.m. last Wednesday.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing from all windows of a two-story addition to a previously built home. They say the addition, which appeared to be in the construction phase, was heavily damaged.
One man was home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury, according to fire officials.
The fire was contained and crews prevented it from spreading to the established part of the home.
Investigators from the PF&R Arson Investigation Unit after examining evidence have determined that the fire was arson. They’re asking for help from people who live in the area or happened to be in the area when the fire occurred. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 503-823-4636.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.