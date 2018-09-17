Investigators say Portland man linked to more armed robberies

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Investigators in Multnomah and Clackamas counties say they have linked a 32-year-old Portland man to nine armed robberies last winter.
Jay Conrad Noble was known to police as the “Lone Ranger Bandit” because of the silver revolver they say he used in a majority of the robberies.
They said Noble was arrested in January 2018 and back then, they had linked him to two armed robberies.
One of the robberies happened on Jan. 17 at Dotty's on Southeast Oak Street in Milwaukie.
According to police, Noble was seen wearing a mask and armed with a revolver. During the robbery, police said Noble fired one round at an employee, hitting the sidewalk.
Noble was also being held on charges associated with a robbery from Dec. 27 at Chans Garden in Clackamas County.
On Thursday, Noble was in a Multnomah County courthouse where he faced a judge on seven new armed robbery charges. In total, Noble is facing charges from nine different robberies that happened between Dec. 20, 2017 and Jan. 17, 2018.
One of the robberies Noble is facing charges for happened on Jan. 6 at the Lucky Lounge off Halsey Street in northeast Portland.
Detectives write in court papers that a man wearing a skull handkerchief as mask and a black fur lined coat entered the business with a pistol and demanded money.
Court documents read days later Noble's girlfriend identified the coat in surveillance video from the Jan. 6 robbery as being hers.
Detectives said Noble robbed the Lucky Lounge a second time eight days later, that time with a silver revolver. They said that weapon was used in eight of the nine robberies.
Noble is now being held on $1.75 million bail. He's expected to be back in court on Sept. 24.
