Investigators searching for arson suspect after two fires on same day in same SE Portland apartment

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an arson suspect after firefighters responded to two fires on the same day in the same southeast Portland apartment.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to 2135 S.E. 122nd Ave. at 1:47 p.m. Thursday for a fire in an apartment. Firefighters then responded to the same location at 4:51 p.m.
Both fires were determined by investigators to be caused by arson.
PF&R is now searching for 19-year-old Dymond Ragland. Ragland lives in the apartment unit and is the suspect in the arson cases.
No further details were released.
Anyone with information about the fires or Ragland’s location is asked to contact the Portland Bureau of Communications non-emergency number at 503-823-3333.
