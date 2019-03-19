WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Investigators are searching for a driver they say may have witnessed a deadly crash on Tualatin Valley Highway near Cornelius.
The crash occurred earlier this month near Northwest 334th Avenue and involved a pedestrian, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the 59-year-old man, identified as Dionicio Olvera, of Hillsboro, appeared to be trying to cross the highway when he was hit by a 20-year-old driver.
The sheriff’s office after the crash said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with deputies.
The sheriff’s office said it was investigating if the driver was impaired while behind the wheel.
The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team Tuesday released new images and videos of a vehicle seen driving through the incident scene at the time of the crash.
The vehicle according to the sheriff’s office appears to be a white Kia Soul.
Investigators say the driver could be a material witness in the case.
Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle or information related to the crash is asked to call Officer Dalton with Beaverton Police Department at 503-526-2260
Investigators were initially looking for another white vehicle associated with the crash, but were able to identify that vehicle and its driver shortly after the initial crash, the sheriff’s office says.
TV Highway was closed for several hours March 9 while officers investigated the crash.
