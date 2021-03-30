MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Investigators are asking for help in identifying people in a car seen in the area of a shooting on Tuesday.
A few minutes after 12:00 p.m. deputies were called to the area of Brown Road Northeast near Indiana Avenue Northeast to a report of shots being fired. The 911 caller reported seeing two vehicles leaving the area at the time shots were fired.
Deputies found one of the involved vehicles in a nearby area. The second vehicle, a four-door Honda, was not found. Investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage and are asking for the community’s help in identifying the people in the Honda.
Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-588-5032 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.
