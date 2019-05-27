OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas County investigators are seeking witness photos and videos of a SWAT standoff that happened in Oregon City Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the Mt. View Apartments, located at 1840 Molalla Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m. A man called 911 and reported he had been shot by his roommate.
Officers said they had to break a window in the bedroom to get the victim out of the building. The victim was taken to OHSU with life-threatening injuries.
A SWAT team responded to the scene and deployed flash bangs and tear gas. Police said one shot was fired.
The suspect, identified as Daniel Craig Wiese, 31, was not hit and later surrendered. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation before being booked into jail.
Investigators are now asking anyone who captured part of the SWAT standoff and what led up to it to reach out to them. Investigators said they intend to use the photos and/or videos to fill in any gaps of the event and create a timeline.
Anyone with photos and/or videos can send them by using the online email form at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. You can also contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949. Please reference case number 19-012065.
