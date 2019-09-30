Investigators seek witnesses after man causing disturbance at Salem restaurant dies in police custody

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are seeking witnesses after a man died after being taken into custody by police at a Salem restaurant.
Officers responded to the Best Little Roadhouse at 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Managers said 49-year-old Allen James Pitts was trespassing and causing a disturbance.
Police attempted to take Pitts into custody, but he resisted and fought with officers, according to investigators.
After he was taken into custody, officers said Pitts appeared to suffer a medical emergency. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The Salem Police Department is treating the case as an in-custody death, so an outside agency, Oregon State Police, was called to conduct a follow-up investigation.
OSP investigators are asking anyone who may have been at the restaurant – who has not yet spoken to police – or anyone in contact with Pitts prior to this incident, to call Detective Ted Moisan at 1-800-442-2068. Detectives are also seeking video footage in connection with this case.
The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.
