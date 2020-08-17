PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's help after a possible explosive device was detonated in downtown Portland on Saturday.
Police believe the incident occurred at 4:11 p.m. in the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and Main Street. The incident was captured on camera and posted to social media. A loud bang could be heard in the video.
According to police, no one has reported the incident to them directly and investigators are searching for more information.
Investigators are interested in speaking with the person in the video posted to social media. Investigators would also like to speak with any other in-person eye witnesses who have information about what happened or any other first-hand video of the event.
Police said commentary in the social media posts suggest a black GMC may have been involved, but investigators have not verified that information.
Arson investigators would like to hear from anyone who personally witnessed the incident, anyone with specific suspect information, or any additional video or images that might help in the investigation.
Police are also asking anyone who took the remnants or unexploded material from the scene to turn them over to investigators for evidentiary purposes.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Meredith Hopper at 503-823-3408 or meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or by phone at 503-823-4357.
Portland police are continuing to investigates reports of a person throwing explosive devices at protesters in Laurelhurst Park on Aug. 8. Last week, police said no in-person witnesses have come forward with information about the case.
