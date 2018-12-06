BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Police say speed contributed to a deadly crash in Beaverton on Wednesday.
The crash involved a motorcycle and a minivan and occurred at Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Hart Road just before 6:50 a.m.
Authorities say the motorcyclist, 44-year-old Michael Arthur Campero Jr., died at the scene. The driver of the 2005 Honda Odyssey remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.
Investigators say Campero Jr. was headed south on Southwest Murray on a dark-colored 1999 Yamaha YZF and crashed into the minivan as it was turning left from northbound Southwest Murray to westbound Southwest Hart. The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles.
Speed, misuse of a helmet by Campero Jr. and dangerous left turn by the driver of the Honda contributed to the crash, according to investigators.
The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing, according to the police department.
Investigators are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or driving behavior leading up to the crash. Witnesses are asked to call 503-629-0111 and speak with officer Bryan Dalton.
