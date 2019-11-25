SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – Investigators suspect a two-alarm fire in Seaside started in a home’s crawl space.
Firefighters responded to the home in the 840 block of Second Avenue on Sunday around 9:10 p.m. with reports of significant smoke.
The smoke was reportedly coming from the back of the home, which borders an alleyway between First Avenue and Second Avenue, according to fire officials.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire. Crews confirm no one was evacuated from the home, which was unoccupied, and no other structures were threatened.
According to investigators, the blaze appears to have started in the crawl space near the base of the house, but the official cause in unclear.
Crews from Astoria, Cannon Beach, and Walluski & Warrenton Fire, among others, were also on scene Sunday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
