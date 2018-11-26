BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Investigators have tentatively identified a woman found dead at a home in Beaverton last week.
Beaverton police believe Amy N. Low, 29, died at the house in the 12100 block of Southwest Allen Boulevard earlier this month.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body and says the woman’s manner of death was homicide.
Police say a positive identification has been difficult to determine due to the condition of the woman’s body when officers found it. Officers say they will conduct further tests to confirm the identity.
Police say they are not releasing additional information because it could harm the outcome of the investigation.
People near the 12100 block of Southwest Allen Boulevard last week said they are in disbelief.
“I’m kind of shocked that such an atrocity would happen,” said Mark Logiudice, who says his friend lives at the house.
But not everyone was surprised. One neighbor says the house has always made her feel uneasy.
“There’s always so much traffic back and forth," Rose Pierce said. "People have even parked here and we’ve seen them go over to that place."
Officers said there is not believed to be any danger to the public in connection with this case.
The police department says it will release more information when appropriate.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
