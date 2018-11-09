Lewis Co 2011 remains investigation

Image: Lewis County Cold Case Detective Division, Snapshot DNA Analysis 

Investigators have used DNA to try to solve the mystery of a woman whose remains were found in rural east Lewis County in 2011.

The skeletal remains were discovered April 7, 2011.

Based upon advances in technology, and with the assistance of Snapshot DNA Analysis, a new, more reliable profile has been created of the unidentified woman.

The information includes details regarding skin color, eye color, hair color, freckles and ancestry.

Download PDF LEWIS CO 2011 REMAINS INVESTIGATION

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office partnered to create the Lewis County Cold Case Detective Division, which is reviewing the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lewis County cold case detectives at 360-740-1378.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.