LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - A wanted suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Longview was armed with a gun stolen out of Cowlitz County, according to investigators.
The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team provided an update on the investigation Friday.
The case began Oct. 2 when detectives with the Longview Street Crimes team attempted to arrest 33-year-old Justin Lee Tofte on an outstanding warrant.
Investigators said Tofte ran away and officers attempted to use “less-lethal means” to capture him. Those measures were not successful, according to investigators, and as the foot chase continued, at least one officer shot Tofte near 14th Avenue and Cypress Street.
Tofte was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Deputies said Tofte was armed with a gun that was recovered at the scene. On Friday, investigators said Tofte was carrying a stolen Smith and Wesson M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber semiautomatic pistol that was stolen in Cowlitz County.
The theft of the gun is being investigated by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.
No further details were released as the investigation continues, according to the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
All media should have a policy of following up and reporting the source of any gun seized in any crime. This is a good start.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.