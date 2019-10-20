Investigators: Washougal laundromat fire caused by sheets that spontaneously combusted

WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) – Investigators say an overnight fire that destroyed half of a strip mall in Washougal started with a pile of sheets that spontaneously caught fire.
Just after 12:40 a.m. Sunday, the Camas-Washougal Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Riverside Laundry, located at 921 4th St. in Washougal.
When crews arrived, they reported seeing smoke and fire showing from the building. Firefighters called a second alarm and brought in 11 units from the Vancouver Fire Department and East County Fire and Rescue.
It took crews about 45 minutes to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters say the laundromat’s roof caved in, and a massage business next door was also damaged.
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the cause of the fire was a pile of sheets that had spontaneously combusted and spread to the rest of the building.
The building and the contents are considered a total loss. Damage is estimated at about $150,000.
