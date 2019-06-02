PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Rose Festival invited the Canby High School band to march in the Grand Floral Parade after the band says they missed the Starlight Parade because their buses never showed up.
On Monday, the band accepted the invitation.
Band Director Nick Luchterhand told FOX 12 the students worked incredibly hard to march and memorize music, and they practiced for weeks.
But when it came time to head to the parade, their buses never showed up.
Instead of letting all their hard work go to waste, the students suited up and marched around the school parking lot.
FOX 12 spoke with a junior from Canby High School who said she has a lot of friends in band and knows how disappointing this was for them.
"I would be sad if I was in their position. I would just be very, very sad because all that hard work, you know. They practice a ton. Like on their weekends, after school, before school sometimes, at their house. It's crazy," said Ashley Gibson.
The Canby School District reported Monday that there was a "procedural error." Paperwork to request the bus was submitted by the band director, but it was not processed properly, according to administrators.
"I made some assumptions about the paperwork I submitted as part of the request for the field trip. It’s my responsibility to make sure transportation is arranged, although I was not aware I needed to do so. I offer my sincerest apologies to all the band students, parents, and volunteers,” said Luchterhand.
The Portland Rose Festival extended an invitation to the band to play in the Grand Floral Parade next Saturday.
"Even though our lineup is complete, we will make a space for these dedicated young musicians to showcase the hard work they have put in to be in the 2019 Festival," said Rich Jarvis with the Portland Rose Festival Foundation.
Rose Festival officials spoke with Luchterhand on Sunday. On Monday, he reported receiving the OK from school administrators, band members and the families to march in Saturday's parade.
"The Rose Festival is thrilled to give these hard working students a spot in the parade to showcase the music they have been practicing on for the last few months of the school year," according to a Rose Festival statement.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
