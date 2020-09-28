IPR to review police actions from weekend clashes with demonstrators

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A “full administrative police investigation” will be happening after several encounters with police, protesters and the press happened over the weekend.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s Office says they have been in touch with the Portland City Auditor’s Independent Police Review. Brown’s Office says the agency will be launching a full administrative police investigation into the events from Saturday night.
Last week with dueling demonstrations planned around North Portland, Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared an emergency. That move put Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in charge of public safety in Portland.
Friday, Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton said there would be an increased law enforcement presence.
Saturday’s daytime demonstrations went off with few scuffles, the groups remained separated, but Friday night was a different story.
An unlawful assembly was declared in downtown Portland where protesters had gathered near the Justice Center.
In a press release issued Monday afternoon the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office wrote:
“On Saturday night, law enforcement agencies operating under a unified command structure, declared an unlawful assembly after individuals showered officers with projectiles, to include rocks, glass and fireworks, and failed to heed multiple warnings to leave the area. During dispersal, officers continued warnings and directed individuals to leave by moving out of the area.
Unified Command learned of several use of force incidents captured on video that occurred Saturday night. We have directed staff to review the videos to determine if any deputies, officers or troopers may have acted outside the scope of their policy or training. If an action warrants further investigation, the video will be referred to the administration and review boards of the particular agency the officer belongs to.”
The sheriff’s office says that 30 people were arrested during the weekend protests.
Video captured several interactions with police, protesters and the press. One of which involved photojournalist John Rudoff.
“I was abruptly flung backwards by one or two cops and knocked over very very suddenly, very quickly,” Rudoff said.
He adds several other journalists were hit or forcefully moved over the weekend.
“It is very concerning, it is a normalization of things that five years ago were extremely rare,” Rudoff said.
The ACLU of Oregon has called on Governor Kate Brown to bring in an independent prosecutor to look into any police misconduct that has happened during the protests over the last few months.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.