Ironman competition coming to Salem in the summer

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Good news for Salem and Oregon as it was chosen as the newest host of the Ironman 70.3 competition.
The triathlon includes a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike ride and then a half marathon run and will take place this July. The event will likely attract people from all over the world to compete and that means a big economic boom to the region.
Visit Salem expects the event to pump 11 million dollars into the economy. They add that money will spread out into nearby regions because Salem will not have enough space to accommodate everyone who will come for the race.
Travel Salem says that Ironman has put on 20 events during the pandemic adding that they have strict protocols which they say will exceed requirements by the Oregon Health Authority.
The triathlon will allow competitors to see the beauty of the Willamette Valley in the peak of summer.
“Ironman is an elite, elite event. It’s an ultramarathon, only the finest of the finest can compete and really survive that kind of grueling trek. But for them to be looking at all the places on the globe for this event and choose Oregon, we just couldn’t be happier about it and for them to choose Salem specifically, so we’re super excited to host them,” said Angie Onyewuchi of Travel Salem.
The group says they will be working closely with Ironman for permitting and getting the course ready. Those in the Salem area can also expect to see people training on the streets and in the Willamette River as competitors come the area to train for the course.
Travel Salem says they think Salem was chosen because it provides so much of the beauty of Oregon as well as nice wine country and eating options. Registration for the event opens April 12. The race takes place on July 25.
