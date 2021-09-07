IRS reports increase in Economic Impact Payment scams

SEATTLE, WA (KPTV) – The IRS said it’s seeing a rising number of scams claiming to offer Economic Impact Payments this year.
The IRS said there were a record number of complaints for this scam in June and July. It said the number of complaints had not been seen in more than a decade.
The agency said the phishing scams attempt to mirror actual IRS communication. They have the goal of convincing someone to enter personal information or submit a payment. The information is then taken by scammers.
Two recent scams are:
• Text messages stating that a taxpayer is eligible for a “stimulus payment” and they must click on a link to complete the necessary information to claim it
• Phishing e-mails claiming the IRS has calculated a taxpayer’s “fiscal activity” and they are eligible for an Economic Impact payment in a specific amount
The IRS said you can avoid becoming a victim by knowing how it communicates with the public. The IRS does not send unsolicited texts or e-mails. The IRS does not threaten individuals with jail or lawsuits. It does not demand tax payments on gift cards or via cryptocurrency.
Taxpayers should be on the lookout for grammatical, capitalization and spelling errors in e-mails and texts. The public should also exercise caution when clicking shortened URLs, which can lead to fraudulent web pages.
Taxpayers who receive unsolicited e-mails or social media attempts to gather information that appear to be from either the IRS or an organization closely linked to the IRS, should forward the message to phishing@irs.gov. They are encouraged not to engage potential scammers online or on the phone.
