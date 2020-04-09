PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - People might be wondering if it’s safe to call a contractor to their home these days, and if so, which companies are still open?
The owner of Great Northwest Installations, which services the greater Portland area and southwest Washington, says they’re adapting in these times.
Employees are working from home, but when they do have to go inside a house, contractors want their customers to know that they have all the necessary protective equipment to keep people safe and healthy.
“We want to make sure we’re safe no matter what work we’re doing," Steve Brotton said. "Take all the precautions. Social distancing is the biggest thing, right now, we need to be aware of.”
On Thursday, Brotton showed FOX 12 that he was servicing a water heater, where it’s easy to keep a safe distance from a homeowner. But many jobs call for a contractor to go inside a home, and that’s when Brotton says they’re ready with gloves and masks, if needed.
His company has also gone paperless, and they’re always wiping surfaces down.
“Just make sure that everything that comes in is clean, everything that goes out is clean," Brotton said. "We’ll wipe down our tools if need be.”
Because everyone is staying home, Brotton imagined he would be busier, but he says that’s not the case.
“I think the slowdown is that there isn’t work," Brotton said. "I think maybe a lot of folks, we know a lot of people are unemployed right now, so there might be an issue with, ‘can I do it myself? Can I fix it myself?’” Brotton said.
Brotton says he’s happy homeowners are feeling empowered, and he also wants people to know if they run into any issues, or a project too big, contractors are there to help.
Brotton suggests for people who may be wary about having a contractor in their home right now to call first and come prepared with questions, like how the company is keeping their workers and customers safe, and what protective equipment they may have.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.