GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) - An unusual fall storm has left the Cascade Mountains in Oregon and Washington covered in snow.
Timberline Lodge is reporting 14 inches of snow in the last 72 hours. The lodge was fairly busy Monday with many driving up to see the taste of winter.
Several people couldn’t wait for the ski and snowboard season to begin. Kyle Skutch and Jason Watts were among a handful of people who hiked up Mt. Hood Monday to enjoy the newly fallen snow.
“It’s not the earliest day ever,” Skutch said. “I think we went on the 21st of September a couple years ago.”
They said it took a few hours to hike up above the Palmer snow field and less than 30 minutes to make the trek down.
Put down the #PumpkinSpice and grab the puffy jacket. We skipped fall and went right to winter on Mt. Hood. There are a lot of smiles up at @timberlinelodge #ORWx #Weather #Oregon pic.twitter.com/9PiXWppPZI— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 30, 2019
“The glacier was nice because there was some base there but it was pretty rocky after that,” Watts said.
For others, like Sumit Datta and his family, Monday was a different adventure.
“It was surprising, we were not expecting snow this early in the year,” Datta said. “It is really awesome; my wife is really excited to see the snow - this is the first time she is seeing snow,” Datta said.
“The mood and the vibe is definitely cool,” Director of Marking at Timberline Lodge, John Burton, said.
Burton adds their phones have been busy with some wondering when the chairlifts will start spinning on Mt. Hood.
“Are you going to open this weekend? The answer to that is no,” Burton said. “As you know, we are going to need quite a bit more snow to build up.”
For now though, they are enjoying the change of scenery and are eager to see what may come this winter.
“It has been a welcome surprise for a lot of the guests that are here,” Burton said.
