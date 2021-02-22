PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Grocery delivery apps sure are convenient, especially during a pandemic, but are they worth some of the extra costs?
FOX 12 decided to compare three different ones from Fred Meyer, Instacart and Safeway, ordering similar groceries from each place.
Fred Meyer's delivery app came out to $39 for everything. Once you add the $9.95 delivery fee, the actual total came out to $48.95. The fastest delivery available was within two hours.
The app Instacart allows people to choose different stores to get groceries delivered from. FOX 12 chose Fred Meyer again to best compare the price.
Instacart came out to $38.91. It added a service fee of $2.00.
While free delivery is offered for the first order, Instacart's website said it's normally a $3.99 delivery fee, making the total price $44.90. The fastest delivery available was also within two hours.
Safeway came out to $44.74, but after adding a Safeway Club Card number, it went down to $41.15.
Safeway offered free delivery for the first order, but online it said a $9.95 delivery fee is typical, which would bring the grand total to $51.10.
Overall, Safeway had more expensive groceries, even for some of the same brands ordered from Fred Meyer and Instacart. The first delivery available for Safeway was two days later.
Safeway, however, stated it did not accept tips for delivery drivers on its site. Both Fred Meyer and Instacart recommend a tip, which would add a little bit to the overall price.
These are not the only places to get groceries delivered from. Either way, it could be a good option if you want to save some shopping time or not venture out to a store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.