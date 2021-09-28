PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – From a record number of shootings to an increase in the houseless population and businesses still trying to bounce back in the pandemic, Portland is facing a lot of tough issues.

Many are calling on more to be done to find solutions. Some say changing the city’s form of government could help improve the city’s response to these challenges.

Talks underway to reshape city’s form of government

Right now, there are talks to potentially change the way the city runs. Every 10 years, the Portland City Charter Commission meets to study Portland's charter, and they're meeting right now.

“Once in a decade we have this opportunity to look at our charter, make these adjustments, adapt to the times, reflect the current needs and just overall improve how the government serves the people,” Candace Avalos, a member of the City Charter Commission, said.

The City Charter Commission is made up of 20 Portland residents. The current members applied and were appointed by the City Council last December.

“First and foremost, representation is important,” City Charter Commission member Andrew Speer said. “Second is the aspect of accountability. Being able to engage in a process and help guide and direct it so it is transparent.”

Avalos said she had interest early on in serving on the commission.

“I've had my eyes set on it for a while because I think it's just so critical in this next phase of how the city continues to grow that we take a look at how we're delivering services to the people,” she said.

The charter commission examines the system Portland currently uses and what, if anything, should be done differently. It can refer any changes it recommends to a public vote.

Last major city with commission form of government

Portland has a commission form of government. In this form of government, members of the city council also serve as commissioners in charge of the city’s bureaus.

Portland is the last major city in the U.S. where this form of government remains. Portland voters approved it in May 1913.

Ellen Seljan, an associate professor of political science at Lewis & Clark College, said the commission form of government was very popular just over 100 years ago.

“It was supposed to be the most professional and efficient form of government, but research has shown that that's not the case,” Seljan said. “The bureaus are too complex and big. You really need someone with an eye towards long-term planning.”

The commissioners divide duties of managing the city’s bureaus. All city councilors manage three bureaus, and Mayor Ted Wheeler oversees the rest.

Here is what all members of the city council are in charge of:

Jo Ann Hardesty Portland Fire and Rescue

Portland Bureau of Transportation

Office of Community and Civic Life

Carmen Rubio Bureau of Parks and Recreation

Bureau of Planning and Sustainability

Community Technology

Mingus Mapps Water Bureau

Bureau of Environmental Services

Bureau of Emergency Communications

Dan Ryan Portland Housing Bureau

Bureau of Development Services

Portland Children’s Levy

Ted Wheeler Portland Police Bureau

Management and Finance Bureau

City Budget

City Attorney

Emergency Management Bureau

Government Relations

Prosper Portland

Bureau of Equity and Human Rights

Office of Violence Prevention

Those considering a change in Portland are looking to other cities of similar size as an example.

The city just above Portland in population, Detroit, and the city just below, Memphis, Tenn., both have a “strong mayor” form of government. In this form, the mayor oversees all of the city departments. Some say it's beneficial to have big decisions coming from one centralized office.

It’s one of two main option being considered for Portland, along with a city manager who would be in charge of departments.

“I think ultimately bureau alignment in a way that helps them do better strategic planning, helps solve complex problems in a simple way, is going to make a big difference on some of those big issues that people are wanting to see solutions on," Avalos said.

Speaking up for change

The City Club of Portland has been studying whether the city's form of government is the most effective to solve these issues. It first released a report on the subject in 2019.

“That was a concern among some of the members of the City Club and including some of the members of the board,” City Club board of governors member Mark Stephan said. “That moved itself to having research groups focused on this topic.”

The City Club is pushing for a change away from the commission form of government.

“They are overseeing it in a fragmented way as administrators and they're also legislating the overall look of the city,” Stephan said. “That combined role can be problematic and that's sort of where we're at right now."

City Council member Mingus Mapps said he’s in support of moving to a different form of government.

“That’s one of the reasons why the city can’t get its act together and that’s one of the reasons I have been advocating for changing our form of government for many years at this point,” he said.

Mapps said he’s in favor of management falling to a single person - either a mayor or city manager.

He said in Portland, it’s a much different approach to address an issue like a homeless camp.

“In the city of Portland, to address that same problem you have to get the commissioner in charge of the police department to work with the commissioner in charge of homeless services to work with the commissioner in charge of parks in order to address camping in some public space,” he said.

Mapps is working with the City Charter Commission to express these concerns to them.

For Stephan, another issue is only having four city councilors that aren’t tied geographically to one part of the city.

“Generally speaking, more voices doesn't mean quicker decisions, maybe it means the opposite,” he said. “But we make decisions where there's more buy-in to those decisions. There's more legitimacy to those decisions.”

Those pushing for a change say what it all comes down to is if some of the major issues in the city could be solved easier.

“Can we have a more effective government if we change the form of government?” Stephan said. “I think City Club and many others think that we can.”

The City Charter Commission wants your feedback in the process. The next meeting where members of the public can speak is Oct. 28. You can also submit written comments.

The charter commission is expected to announce its recommendations to the City Council in June 2022.