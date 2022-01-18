PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With the ongoing surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on the verge of overwhelming Oregon hospitals, some researchers believe there could be a silver lining, with the highly contagious variant potentially helping to establish a transition out of the pandemic.

COVID-19 health emergency could be over this year, WHO says Public health officials have warned it is highly unlikely COVID-19 will be eliminated and say it will continue to kill people, though at much lower levels, even after it becomes endemic.

The idea is that early virological evidence suggests the Omicron variant, though highly infectious, is less capable of causing severe symptoms.

"Omicron might be the virus to end this pandemic, to turn it into an endemic, or so called 'flu-like,'" said Chunhuei Chi, Director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University.

That hinges on the early virological evidence about Omicron to remain true. But reaching a lasting turning point also depends on another variable.

Courtney Campbell, Director of the Program for Ethics, Science, and the Environment at Oregon State, said the only way to guarantee an end to the pandemic is to make sure every country in the world has access to and adequate supplies of vaccines.

"A pandemic is by definition a global disease," said Campbell. "The petri dish for developing a new variant, in those same ways that Omicron was developed out of South Africa, is still there."

Still, Chi believes there's reason to hope that COVID-19 might soon become a more tolerable part of life.

To get there, three promising possibilities would have to be realized. First, annual deaths would have to come down to levels closer to the seasonal flu. Second, more effective treatment options would have to become more readily available. Third, the initial evidence suggesting Omicron is less severe would have to hold true.

"I'm quite hopeful, under those three conditions, we might see end of pandemic late spring early summer in some countries like North America and Europe," said Chi.