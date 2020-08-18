PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Starting next month, the majority of Oregon students will learn fully online, at least until November.
Julia Edelstein is the Editor and Chief of Parents magazine, which is owned by FOX 12’s parent company, Meredith.
“Yes, absolutely, setting up a new designated work area for your kids is important,” Edelstein said.
She said now is the time to walk your kids around the house and ask them where they would prefer to learn.
“Do you like it at the kitchen table near mommy, would you like to be in your room,” Edelstein said. “And let them pick out where they want to work. That will go a long way to getting them to sit there when it’s time."
Edelstein said turning that spot into a comfy workspace is the next step.
“Are they sitting in a chair that is a size for an adult, and they are six-years-old, and they can barely see over the table,” said Edelstein. “You know, there are junior chairs that will lift them up a little bit and make it easier for them to write.”
She said now is the time to buy an age appropriate tablet or laptop, if their school doesn’t provide one, so they can independently log onto video chats and assignments. But she said a must-have school supply item people should get this year is a huge whiteboard.
“Where you are writing out the schedule and how it’s going to go so that your kids and you have a visual reminder of what the order of everything is and which parent is going to watch them,” Edelstein said. “Maybe there’s no parent, maybe it’s an iPad or the TV, but putting that all in there will cut down a lot on arguments and the kids running around crazy and interrupting your phone calls.”
She said another great tip is putting up a do not disturb sign on your door when you’re on an important work call or meeting.
“You don’t want to have the sign up 24 hours a day, but it really helps give them a reminder which they forget when they need you that maybe it’s not the best time to come in and they have to wait with a client and they really don’t want the kids to interrupt,” Edelstein said.
Edelstein also recommends creating a separate reading nook for your kids, so they can have a comfy spot for some quiet time.
