PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A dying wish became reality for one young man on Tuesday.
23-year-old Forest Walton, who was living in North Carolina, has muscular dystrophy.
Recently, doctors told him he doesn’t have much time left to live.
Walton decided he wanted to spend what time he has left in Oregon where he grew up, so he can be closer to family.
But there was one problem – Walton can’t fly in a commercial plane due to his medical condition.
A couple weeks ago in North Carolina, his family posted on Facebook pleading for someone with a private plane to help them out. They were preparing to drive cross country when a company, which provides ambulance flights, stepped up and provided an all-expenses paid trip home.
“It actually feels like a dream,” said Walton. “There’s no reason to really get down in the dumps about something you have no control over. So you just face it and you just say, ‘I’m alive. I’m here. Let’s move on. Let’s do something fun!’”
Walton and a few family members left Portland Tuesday to drive south to Sheridan where he will live.
Walton tells FOX 12 he’s excited to fish and be back in University of Oregon Ducks territory where he can cheer on his team a little bit closer.
