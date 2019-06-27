WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - A West Linn family has a big mess to clean up after lightning hit a massive tree in their front yard shooting debris everywhere even damaging their neighbor's home.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
"Things like this, these splinters flying through the air. These are the things that were covering my yard and my sidewalk,” Homeowner Jeff Lucas said
Lucas came home to a big mess Wednesday after a major thunderstorm moved through and lightning struck the massive tree in front of his home.
“My daughter calls my wife and says, ‘I think a tree hit the house,’” Lucas said.
Jeff and his wife weren't home and thankfully his daughter is ok.
“My daughter's fine, she was here alone. She felt a little surge come through when she was wearing her headphone,” he said.
In fact, all things considered, Lucas is feeling fortunate, the damage wasn't much worse
“The gutter up here, that's the damage,” he said.
Aside from that dented up gutter, Lucas is dealing with a blown-out tv, and all that debris in his yard but his neighbor, wasn't so lucky
"One splinter goes through my neighbors’ roof, it was crazy,” Lucas said.
Now it's time to make the calls to insurance company and start picking up the mess.
"I could just imagine splinters flying everywhere, yeah it would have been dangerous if somebody would have been out here,” he said.
And looking ahead.
"Hopefully lighting doesn't strike a second time, I think we're lucky, it could have been a lot worse,” he added.
Lucas told FOX 12 a lot of those splinters were about 5 foot long and were lodged about a foot down into the ground really showcasing the power of the impact after that lightning strike.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
