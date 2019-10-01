VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver man is sharing his story after he said he was wrongly attacked by a Vancouver Police K-9.
Alan Hoyt said he was walking to check on a friend when he stopped to watch a police operation unfolding just across the street near the intersection of Columbia Street and 13th Street.
“I glance over and they’re on the hoods of their vehicles with rifles or shotguns out, yelling at someone in a bullhorn,” Hoyt said. “Then I heard a dog barking, so I glance to my left and see a police dog coming toward me very quickly, growling and barking with his teeth out and I’m thinking, ‘Oh god, oh god.’”
Hoyt said the dog latched onto the lapel of his coat and shredded his t-shirt. He said he was bitten and scratched by the K-9 and showed FOX 12 a puncture wound and bruising on his stomach.
“I hear the handler yelling at the dog from across the street, yelling commands – the dog wasn’t doing a thing,” Hoyt said. “He yanks the dog off me; the dog is trying to lunge back at me again.”
A video shot by a bystander in the area shows a K-9 run at a man and attack him.
Vancouver Police confirmed K-9 Doc broke free from his handler and went after someone who had nothing to do with its investigation.
“If the dog would have got higher, it could’ve grabbed my neck and it could’ve killed me,” Hoyt said.
Hoyt said his injuries are healing but he’s still shaken up by the ordeal.
“Since then I’ve woken up with bad dreams – several times – I never have bad dreams,” Hoyt said.
Hoyt said he also now gets spooked by the sound of barking dogs.
He said he is now seeing a psychiatrist to help him process the attack.
As a veteran of the Air Force, Hoyt said he believes his military training helped him stay upright and calm when the dog lunged at him.
“If it would’ve been some little old person, it could’ve been horrible, they could have died,” Hoyt said.
“These dogs are trained to attack people and bring them to the ground,” Hoyt added. “If you’re a suspect in a horrible crime, I’m all for that. If they’re attacking innocent people that are just standing there watching things, that I have a problem with.”
Still, Hoyt said he doesn’t want the K-9 put down or the handler fired.
“I just hope they get better training to do the job properly; to not put innocent people in danger,” Hoyt said. “If you have the dog out around the general public, they should be on a leash at all times.”
Vancouver Police on Tuesday said the case is still under investigation and the K-9 has been suspended from duty.
According the department’s website, Doc has been with Vancouver Police since 2016 and is assigned to Officer Chris Douville.
Hoyt said he has reached out to a lawyer because he doesn’t want to be caught footing the bill for his psychological care.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
