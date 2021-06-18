'It doesn't feel real': Battle Ground family mourns man shot and killed

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - The Thomas family is mourning the loss of 39-year-old Timmy Thomas, who was shot and killed in Battle Ground Tuesday.
"I miss the most that I can't hug him anymore," Denise Thomas, Timmy's mother, said. "It doesn't feel real yet."
Timmy was one of four brothers and his mom Denise said he was the most generous person she knew.
"Every time he left the house, he would come back with something. A candy, ice cream, a coffee whether I wanted it or not," she said. "He was always thinking about what he could do for someone else."
Court documents say Tuesday Timmy was revving his car up and down the road in the Alpine Heights Neighborhood when Presley Mileck grabbed a gun and went to confront him about the noise.
However, Nathan Thomas, Timmy's brother, said he was driving the truck and he wasn't revving it.
"I backed down to the bottom of our property which is past the shooter's house. So, he thought Tim was revving the engine, but it was me, and it wasn't even me. I wasn't even revving the engine, we just got the cat stolen out of the truck so all we had were mufflers on it," he said.
Mileck's wife told deputies she heard Timmy and Mileck arguing and then heard several gun shots. The documents said when he came back home, Mileck was inconsolable with a gun still in his hand.
Deputies later found Timmy's body and said Mileck surrendered.
"After he got shot, about 10 or 20 seconds later he yelled out his last thing that he yelled out and it was my name," Nathan said. "He yelled Nathan!"
Denise said it shouldn't have come to this, but she finds some comfort knowing Mileck turned himself in.
"I'm not angry because I know no one in their right mind would have done what he did," Denise said.
Mileck is being held on a $1 million bond and will be back in court June 24 for his arraignment.
