MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Family members staying in Marion County confirm that two more people died in the Beachie Creek Fire.
The Cook family says they feel like they’re living in a nightmare. Travis Cook says his mom and brother were in a Level 2 evacuation zone. He says the family members were getting ready to leave, and that was the last time he spoke with them.
FOX 12 spoke with Travis Cook last week after Travis and his family drove from Bend to try to find answers in their search for their family members.
After nearly a week of searching for Cathy and Justin Cook, the family says its worst fears have come true.
“We heard from the investigator that the fire got so hot that it melted the wheels off the car, it melted parts of it,” Travis Cook said. “I just think when I talked to my mom, you know, hearing there was a Level 2, I wish they would have left.”
The last time Travis spoke to his mom and brother was Sept. 7 as they were getting ready to evacuate their home in Marion County. When they didn’t call the next day, Cook says he knew something was wrong.
“We knew something had happened to them because it was either they were there and they would have called us, so we kind of had suspicions that something terrible had happened at that point,” Travis Cook said.
On Monday, Cook says he was informed that his mom and brother had died in the Beachie Creek Fire.
“It’s just been tough, it’s been like, a nightmare, and I’m not sure where to go at this point with everything,” Travis Cook said.
Travis and other family members on Monday took time to remember Cathy and Justin.
“She would have a spider on the front door of the house and she never wanted to kill any of the spiders because she felt bad for them,” Travis Cook said. “She’d take them outside and let them go because she’d never hurt anything.”
The family is holding onto their faith and each other as they stay in a motel to wait out the fire. They say they have homes in Bend but are waiting to be able to get back to their home.
“I don’t know how we have it, to be honest with you, and it still feels like a dream in a way,” Travis Cook said. “It doesn’t feel real.”
