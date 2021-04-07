'It doesn't seem to really have any end in sight': Vet clinic says there's a long wait for appointments locally

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you're a pet parent looking to get your cat or dog a vet appointment, it's likely you're going to have to wait a while.
"I couldn’t turn her away — look at this face!" Vivan Ton, a dog owner at Pet Samaritan Clinic, said. She recently got her puppy Kevyn after a long year.
"Being a healthcare provider, the pandemic really took a toll on a lot of us, and I think I just needed her. Her breed is actually really good for therapy dogs," Ton said.
But, shortly after getting Kevyn, she needed to get her to the vet for vaccines. Little did Ton know how long the wait for an appointment could be.
"I was making the rounds, doing a google maps search, looking for any veterinarian who had availability. I was actually really surprised by how busy vets are right now. Most places couldn’t even get me in until the end of May or mid-June," Ton said.
So, why are vets seeing this backlog of appointments? Jennifer Robinson, the practice manager at Pet Samaritan Clinic, said there are several reasons.
"Basically, only essential surgery was being practiced. Meaning spays and neuters. So, when we can’t spay and neuter dogs and cats, kittens and puppies come along," Robinson said. "We are seeing now puppies and kittens, on average, maybe 13-15 per day."
Another major reason? A lot of pet parents are working from home now.
"People are home now and paying more attention to their pets’ habits. So, is he in and out of the litter box more often than usual? Oh, he’s sneezing regularly or he’s licking his feet more than I’ve ever noticed before, because they’re home," Robinson said.
If you're a pet parent looking to get your dog or cat an appointment, Robinson said be patient.
"We are doing as much as we can and want to make sure we’re still practicing best medicine," Robinson said. "We’re tired. But it’s important work. "
Robinson said pre-COVID-19, they would see four patients a day but now that number has nearly tripled. She said she and other local vets predict this demand could last three to five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.