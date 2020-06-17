CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – It’s been a little more than a week since Clark County was approved to enter Phase 2 of reopening, meaning several businesses are welcoming customers back, including restaurants, barbershops, and hair and nail salons. But they are facing new struggles.
The owner of Paradise Nails and Spa in Vancouver took over the salon just two months before the statewide stay-at-home order was put into place. He says it’s been hard to bounce back.
“It was devastating because we poured everything into it,” Dat Phan said. “It was just two months and we didn’t even get anything out of it and there was the shutdown.”
Phan says he took over the spa in hopes it could be a boost to his family’s income. But there was no way to predict that the salon would have to close for almost three months.
“It drained us out,” Phan said. “Between the mortgage on the house, rent and the kids … we’re paying a little bit more than $2,000 a month. That excludes the utilities among other things.”
While Phan says he is happy that the salon can open again, having to buy things like shields and masks to follow safety precautions is adding up.
“We get to go to work again,” Phan said. “Which, everybody is happy about, our customers are happy about that too. But the cons are there are so many steps and requirements we have to do to meet the guidelines so those are the things. Not only do they cost more, but we make less.”
Phan says now more than ever is the time to support small and locally-owned businesses.
“I know everybody is struggling right now,” Phan said. “But, if they can come out and support us, we will do our best to provide the service and minimize health risks as much as possible.”
Phan says he is trying to remain positive and is focusing on getting back on track.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
