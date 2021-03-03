PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority announced the state has given out more than one million Covid-19 vaccine doses.
"We’ve lived a lifetime in this past year," Dr. Smitha Chadaga, a hospital medicine physician at Legacy Health, said.
It's hard to believe that it has been a year since the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Oregon. Dr. Chadaga recalls working that day.
"February 28th was the first day we had a covid-positive patient in Oregon that was not travel related," Chadaga said. "I was actually working the evening shift that day and I can still remember sitting in the work room being like: how do I screen patients? What do I do?"
Since then, Oregon has had more than 155,000 Covid-19 cases and over 2,200 deaths.
"It can be very hard on caregivers when they feel like their patients aren’t progressing or they lose their patients," Shavon Albee, ICU manager at Providence, said.
There have been many somber milestones, but Wednesday, a glimmer of hope - as the OHA reported more than one million vaccine doses have officially been given to those eligible. According to their website, there are now more than 365,000 people fully vaccinated.
"It is really some much needed joy," Chadaga said. "When this started, no one thought we’d have a vaccine a year later."
This milestone means a lot for many Oregonians, but especially to those who've been working on the frontline for the last year.
"All of my critical care nurses were offered that first week," Albee said. "Now members of their families are getting vaccinated. Grandparents, parents, teachers and lots of people in people’s families and I think that helps with morale boost as well."
Chadaga said she can already feel how relieved her colleagues are.
"There’s a little bit of a load lifted to know that we’re getting vaccinated, our friends and family will soon be vaccinated," she said. "So, as I said, we can return to a new normal."
Both Chadaga and Albee reiterated once you are vaccinated- you still have to take precautions like wearing a mask and social distancing.
