'It is time to ask for help': Enchanted Forest at risk of closing sets up GoFundMe

TURNER, OR (KPTV) –A beloved Oregon family attraction said they are at risk of closing due to COVID-19.
The Enchanted Forest said they were a thriving business without debt before the coronavirus pandemic, according to a post on Facebook.
Due to restrictions set in place by Governor Brown, they closed for a few months and then were only able to partially reopen for the second half of the season, but it hasn't been enough.
The Enchanted Forest is scheduled to celebrate its 50th anniversary next August and said they're determined to make it to that milestone.
The Enchanted Forest has set up a GoFundMe for anyone who wishes to help.
