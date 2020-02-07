PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Major MAX line disruptions continued Friday as crews work to repair overhead power wires and poles.
The MAX Blue, Green, and Red lines were disrupted near the Hollywood Transit Center on Thursday afternoon after TriMet said a train experienced damage to its pantographs.
Roberta Altstadt, a spokesperson for TriMet, says lines should be back up and running sometime Friday, but they don't have an exact time.
The disruption made for a more difficult and lengthy commute for MAX riders.
"I think it's going to be difficult to get to work. I'm going to have to figure out which buses or MAX will get me there," said Nora Russell.
MAX riders lined up on the Gateway Transit Center platform Friday morning and waited their turn.
"Waiting for the shuttle buses because they are filling up so full and I don't like that," said Jacki Koegel. "It's still good transportation.
The packed buses were running between the Northeast 7th Avenue Station and the Gateway Transit Center, as crews worked to get the lines back up and running.
Crews have been working overnight to repair the overhead wire poles.
"I'm just trying to get to school, and my school - they really care about attendance. Being late is a big thing, especially because I'm a senior," said one MAX rider.
While waiting in line, people quickly came to terms that they're likely going to be late.
"It is what it is. You just got to go with the flow, doesn't bother me," said a MAX rider waiting to get on a shuttle bus.
TriMet will continue to run buses until MAX service is fully restored.
