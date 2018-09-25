PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools has confirmed a stranger danger encounter at a local school. Officials told FOX 12, it happened last Sept. 20 near Atkinson Elementary in southeast Portland.
“It made my heart drop. As a parent you always worry about something like that. You don’t think it’s going to happen at your school,” Kiran Beyer, the mother of two students at the elementary said.
According to officials, a stranger approached a male student at a nearby park, but they said the boy used a clever tactic to avoid possibly being kidnapped.
They said, the stranger told the student his dad had sent him to pick the boy up from school. Instead of agreeing to leave with him, the student asked the man for the family password and when he was not able to give it, the boy ran back inside the school.
Following the incident, the school’s principal sent out a letter to parents asking them to create their own family code word, so students will know when a message is coming from their parents.
FOX 12 spoke with a few parents as they were picking their kids up from school, who said they are implementing this tip.
“We had a really strong discussion with our kids that night. We didn’t have a family password like this little boy had, that obviously kept him out of danger,” Beyer said.
She told FOX 12 her family has since come up with its own password.
The letter sent home to parents included other safety tips; such as, making sure kids are traveling in groups and always staying on busy streets, instead of taking short cuts through deserted areas.
The district also shared a reminder not to allow kids to use public restrooms alone. Lastly, it encouraged children to scream loudly and run away if they feel they are being followed.
Officials included a description of the suspect in the letter. They say he is a 6-foot-tall man with an average build.
According to them, at the time of the stranger danger encounter, he was wearing a black hat, turned backward, ripped jeans, sun glasses and a black jacket with the word ‘dude’ on it. If you think you have seen him, they ask that you call Portland Police.
