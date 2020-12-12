GERVAIS, OR (KPTV) – Trying to land an undrafted free agent invite to an nba training camp is tough enough, doing so in a pandemic is even more.
The Gervais High alum Kylor Kelley and former OSU Beaver has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with a training camp invite to the San Antonio Spurs.
"It means everything. I've spent my whole life dreaming of being in the NBA, I'm not there yet but I got my foot in the door like you said, I still have to put in the work and I think with the past five years that everybody has seen, I handle adversity well. I actually welcome it. I welcome adversity and I fight through it. All of this hard work I have put in to get to where I am now and it's starting over again at the bottom and I'll work my way back up."
Not a lot of people make it out of Gervais, Oregon to be a basketball pro, but he’s angling to do so.
"I have had a lot of help. Support with family and the friends I have made here in Gervais along with coaches, I wouldn't have gotten to where I am today without them just telling me to push through it,” Kelley said. “Push through the adversity. Once I moved here (in 2004) it was, yeah, I made acquaintances and later on friends but Gervais is a family. Everyone knows each other. I wouldn't be able to do it without them."
When asked about what he’s thankful for after much has been taken away due to the pandemic, Kelley said:
"I am thankful for this opportunity that I have been put in with all family and friends, like I said, I think support was the biggest thing that kept me going and got me to where I am today,” he said. “I am thankful for all of my family and friends here in Gervais and all of the ones back home that I can't really see in person as much but they still reached out."
