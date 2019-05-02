PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An Air Force veteran who survived an explosion in southern Afghanistan has a brand new, mortgage-free home in Portland.
Building Homes for Heroes, a nonprofit, partnered with JP Morgan Chase to give the mortgage-free home to Staff Sgt. Aaron Heliker.
Heliker served in the Air Force for a decade before he suffered shrapnel wounds, hearing loss, and other injuries and was honorably discharged in 2013. Now, he says his new home will help him on his road to recovery.
“If you’re a combat vet and you get injured, you end up in a hospital, you find out you are losing your career, you job, the only thing you ever really wanted … programs like this just kind of reinsure that what we did for our nation is accredited, and worth it, and rewarded,” Heliker said. “It means the world. It’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Since 2011, JP Morgan and its nonprofit partners have donated more than 1,000 mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families.
