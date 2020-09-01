PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many parents are trying to figure out how this school year is going to all come together, as they juggle parenting, working and now teaching their kids.
“When we think about an organization's number one expense item, it’s payroll and benefits, right," Nikki Schutte, chapter director with the Portland HR Management Association, or PHRMA, said. "And that’s not by happen stance. That’s because the people of an organization is their number one asset."
Schutte said now is the time employers need to be flexible with working parents, who have kids learning online. She said flexibility can mean different things to different employees. For some, it might mean working all day with their children around. For others, she said it could mean working different hours so they can better balance both.
She said offering flexibility is important for a business's success.
“Without your people, it’s going to be really hard to keep going," Schutte said. "I think it’s time for everyone to work together and to help find ways to make this work for everyone. Parents don’t have a choice when their kids have to sit next to them. I’m a working parent and it’s been hard to try and find that balance, but I will tell you that having an employer and from people I’ve spoken to who have had employers that have worked with them, it pays dividends in the end, if employers take the time to find out what their employees need.”
Schutte said employees and employers should talk with one another as soon as possible, so they both have an idea of what the expectations are as school begins. She said that's also why an HR department is so important, because they can help build relationships between the two, as well as look at the needs of both.
Schutte also wants to remind people: kids learning from home is not forever, and as much as it can be a burden on businesses right now, it's important to have happy and healthy employees for a company to do well.
